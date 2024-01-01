“Thank you for being my sister”: Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban shares snippets from warm girl dinner hosted by Miss Terry

Nick Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, shared snippets of a dinner for girls hosted by Miss Terry on Instagram. What was interesting about the dinner was Coach Saban's wife had left a message for the guests. And Samira Saban had promptly recorded that for the fans to see.

The Saban family has been in California preparing for the Alabama Crimson Tide’s Rose Bowl clash with the Michigan Wolverines. While Coach Saban oversaw the practices in the California sun, the remaining family members have been on a sightseeing mission. And Miss Terry's warm dinner made its way into the buildup for the game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide's wife shared the following message with her guests.

“In the wild, female elephants are known as fierce protectors. When one of their sisters is suffering, they circle around her. They close in tight, watch guard and even kick up dust around her to mask her vulnerable scent from predators.”

"We’re the same. This is who we are and who we are meant to be for each other. Sometimes we are the ones kicking up dust with fierce love. The circle remains. Thank you for being my sister.”

Samira Saban also shared visuals from the dinner. Here is one of them.

Apart from the dinner, the family’s sightseeing mission continued. And Samira Saban teamed up with sister-in-law Kristen Saban to celebrate the new year.

Samira Saban pops champagne with Kristen Saban to celebrate New Year

Samira Saban celebrated the New Year with sister-in-law Kristen Saban in Los Angeles. Both took a trip to the Santa Monica Pier for some sightseeing. And they then headed out for a hearty lunch.

After attending the dinner hosted by Miss Terry, Samira and Kristen Saban popped open a bottle of champagne as the world entered 2024. Both also posed for a photograph while still holding the bottle.

They will head to the Rose Bowl on Monday to support the Crimson Tide as they play the No.1 Michigan Wolverines.

