Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban marks visit to Warner Bros. Studios ahead of Rose Bowl showdown

Nick Saban's daughter-in-law Samira Saban is already in Los Angeles for this year's Rose Bowl. While her father-in-law is hard at work on the football side of things in Carson, California, Samira is doing a tour of the Los Angeles showbiz industry. The wife of Nicholas Saban posted several pictures of Friends sets at Warner Bros. Studios.

Recently, Nick Saban took a little break from the football business to join his family on a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim. The event was also recorded by Samira Saban, who posted a picture of the family, all decked out in Alabama crimson, to her Instagram. Not to mention the disney land adventures was also part of it.

Nick Saban has huge praise for Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Nick Saban went on ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday and had high praise for quarterback Jalen Milroe. The veteran coach was asked if he would allow Milroe to play call himself, to which he answered:

"You know, I think it's a consideration. I think we always have a game plan, and he knows exactly what it is. But you know, in this day and age of football, things have changed so much with a no-huddle and trying to see what the defense is lined up in, and sometimes confirming calls from the sidelines.

"But one thing I will agree with you... Jalen [Milroe's] a whole lot better than I was."

The turnaround in the performances of Jalen Milroe has been one of the feel-good stories of the season. Milroe almost lost the starting spot in Week 3, when he was made to sit on the bench for the clash with USF.

Milroe was the starter in Week 2's defeat to Texas. However, poor performances by the backups convinced Saban to stick with him. It will be interesting to see how the Alabama star will fare in the Rose Bowl clash.

