Texas Longhorns' roster has exceptional individuals who could carry them forward to possible title contention in the Big 12. But last season, they had a record of 8 wins and 5 losses, with all losses coming by a deficit of fewer than seven points.

Now, former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt has predicted the possible outcome of the Longhorns this year.

In a recent episode of the 'Joel Klatt Show,' the Fox Sports analyst talked about how the Longhorns have the best team in the conference. But when it comes to winning games, they are lacking behind.

"If they can fix that, which they should, through experiences, making those plays when they need to, they'll land in the Big 12 Championship Game. The best rosters usually win championship games, and their roster suggests that they're the best team in the conference and they should compete for a playoff spot", Klatt said.

Texas had a talented line of defensive players. They were the leading team in the Power 5 in quarterback pressures. Teams like Alabama, TCU, and Oklahoma were all held under 21 points. Their experienced linebacker Jaylan Ford holds the fort for the team along with returning players T'Vondre Sweat, Byron Murphy II, and Barryn Sorrell.

In offense, 10 players are set to return as starters, and Steve Sarkisian's roster will have 16 players returning as starters, including quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Longhorn players are focused on week 1 rather than preseason ranking

Athlon Sports and AP have ranked the Texas Longhorns at No.11 in the preseason rankings. Since 2019, this is the highest rank that the team has been placed on. ESPN has gone a step further to put them at No.5, and the coaches poll ranks them at No.12 overall.

Although the preseason rankings have little value once the season begins, the head coach said he uses it as a positive and motivational reinforcement for his players.

"I use it both ways, like I have this year. I can put up a slide in a team meeting, and I can have five articles with headlines about how great we're supposed to be this fall. And then right next to it, I can have five articles of, you know,'We're going to stint and we're Texas, and they're going to blow it again", he said.