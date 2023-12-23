Former Florida State University quarterback Danny Kanell expressed his frustration after the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff. It has been three weeks now that the CFP committee snubbed the Seminoles from the playoff spot despite their 13-0 record and ACC title win.

Kanell, now a co-host on SiriusXM Radio, didn't hold back on his emotions during a discussion with Dan Dakich for 'OutKick'.

“I thought time would heal all wounds because I was pissed off. When Florida State got left out, I was pissed off. I thought 'Bama should have been the team that was left out. I thought there should have been a debate between Texas and Alabama.

“It turns out, Texas was just in. They weren’t even in the discussion. It came down to Florida State and Alabama. So, I was pissed off when I found out about it.”

The decision didn’t go down well in the CFB world in general. This is especially considering the unique position of the Florida State Seminoles as the first undefeated Power 5 conference champion to miss the CFP.

Danny Kanell couldn’t play golf after Florida’s CFP snub

Florida's playoff snub was a tough pill to swallow for the former QB. Reflecting on the CFP committee’s decision on the same show, Kanell revealed an incident at a recent celebrity golf tournament.

"I miss a putt and it lips out. Almost goes in. Just left out. And this heckler from the crowd goes, ‘Just like Florida State to be left out,'” Kanell remembered.

Just like everyone else, Danny Kanell was frustrated by the CFP committee's reasoning. The committee was of the view that the Seminoles are a different team after a season-ending injury to quarterback Jordan Travis.

Kanell criticized the CFP system, saying:

"The system is so incredibly flawed.… It’s not a playoff. It’s an invitational."

He argued that the committee's criteria allow for subjective interpretation, expressing discontent with how the process unfolded.

Danny Kanell pointed out that the committee can reference various factors, such as the strength of the schedule, to justify their decisions, leaving room for controversy and debate.

