Former Michigan RB Blake Corum expresses admiration for GF Makiah Shipp for heartwarming achievement - “Proud of you baby”

Blake Corum and his girlfriend Makiah Shipp don't leave any chance to profess their love and admiration for each other on and off the field, a practice the fans have loved throughout the 2023 college football season.

In an adorable gesture, Corum reshared Shipp's Instagram post where she expressed delight after finding her book "Makiah’s Show and Tell" on the shelf of Literati Bookstore in Michigan. Corum captioned his story:

"Proud of you baby ❤️"

Makiah captioned her Instagram post:

"Took a visit to @literatibookstore and found a copy of Makiah’s Show and Tell on the shelves!"

Makiah Shipp advocates for social justice and children's literacy. Her dedication to promoting literacy among underserved youth aligns with her broader efforts in social justice.

Blake Corum backed GF Makiah Shipp for book tour

The former Michigan running back showed unwavering support for his girlfriend Makiah Shipp as she embarked on the second leg of her book tour in January for "Makiah's Show and Tell."

A University of Michigan alum, Shipp visited schools in and around Michigan, spreading the message of embracing one's identity through her children's book.

Corum actively promoted the tour on his social media. He shared a video announcement from Shipp on his Instagram stories, urging his followers to join in and show love to the tour.

The 21-year-old RB didn’t stop at that. In a recent Instagram post, Corum admired Shipp's charitable endeavors, particularly her participation in a book sales event at the University of Michigan-Dearborn campus.

Shipp thanked the community organization "Breaking the Cycle with Books" for the opportunity to promote her book.

On the other hand, Corum is on a journey of his own after winning the natty with the Michigan Wolverines and declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. It will be interesting to see where the powerful running back ends up playing in the NFL.

