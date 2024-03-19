Blake Corum draft news and rumors: RB prospect gets candid on potentially joining forces with Jim Harbaugh

Blake Corum is one of the top running back prospects in the 2024 NFL draft class after an impressive college football career. His massive contributions to the Michigan Wolverines helped them win a national championship in his final season. Corum's 2023 for the Jim Harbaugh-coached school included 28 total touchdowns and a selection to the All-American team.

While running backs have been decreasing in value in the draft each year, the best players in this position can still majorly impact their teams in the NFL. For example, three of the four franchises that made it into the conference championships of the NFL playoffs last year ranked among the top five in rushing yards per game.

It will be interesting to see where Blake Corum lands in the 2024 NFL draft, but he will surely be selected as one of the top running backs.

On Tuesday, he appeared on an episode of "Up & Adams" to discuss his potential landing spots, including a reunion with new LA Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh.

"If I picked up the phone and heard his voice on the other side, we're going to win a Super Bowl just like we won a natty," Corum said.

Jim Harbaugh served as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines for their championship season last year. He accepted the same position with the Chargers for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. Corum likes the idea of teaming up with his old coach and given their running back situation, the pairing makes sense.

The Chargers parted ways with Austin Ekeler during the 2024 NFL free-agency period. They replaced him with Gus Edwards, but they will likely seek additional help for the position. Harbaugh has been known to use a run-heavy style of offense, so they may need more depth. Blake Corum is familiar with the system and thrived in it last year.

How high could Blake Corum get picked in the 2024 NFL draft?

The LA Chargers currently own the fifth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. While they could take Blake Corum if they wanted to with this selection, it seems extremely unlikely that they would go that route. It's more realistic that they would trade back in the first round or target him as one of the day two picks in the draft.

According to Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator, Corum is projected to be a third-round pick. This simulation has him being selected by the New York Giants, just one pick after the Chargers. The Giants also need a running back after losing Saquon Barkley during the 2024 NFL free-agency period.