Former NFL star shows love to Shedeur Sanders after flawless showcase at Colorado pro day

Shedeur Sanders decided to forego working out in the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year. However, he decided to throw and make a case for himself in front of the scouts during Colorado's Pro Day. The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award recipient put up a decent performance and proved why he is projected as a top-three pick in this year's NFL.

Ad

After the Pro Day, Shedeur Sanders shared a post on Instagram. The post included a series of photos of his time during the Pro Day in Colorado. One of the snippets showcased the Colorado quarterback flaunting his all-white attire while posing with his white sedan in front of a picturesque background.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former NFL star Dez Bryant decided to show some love to Coach Prime's son on his post. The retired 3x Pro Bowler commented on Shedeur's pictures from his Pro Day with a dollar sign and a watch emoji. It refers to the quarterback's iconic celebration called the 'watch flex', which rose in popularity during the 2023 season.

Dez Byrant's comment

Dez Bryant was not the only celebrity to comment on Shedeur Sanders' post. 9x NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving also showcased his support for the Colorado quarterback ahead of his upcoming draft. Irving wished Coach Prime's son the very best for his professional career in the NFL.

Ad

"Keep going brother," Irving wrote.

Shedeur Sanders had a decent Pro Day showcase in front of the NFL scouts in Boulder. He completed 62 of the 67 passes he attempted while showcasing his arm strength and accuracy during the throwing drills. He is considered the second-best quarterback in this year's draft behind Miami's Cam Ward, who is projected to go No.1 overall to the Titans.

Chase Daniel believes Titans are certain to select Cam Ward No.1 overall after cancelling private workout with Shedeur Sanders

The Colorado quarterback was slated to have a private workout session with the Titans on April 9. However, NFL analyst Jim Wyatt reported that the franchise had cancelled this session with Coach Prime's son.

Ad

"After yesterday's Colorado Pro Day, @Titans brass met with Shedeur Sanders' camp and the parties have agreed to cancel the upcoming private workout. The Titans have seen 4 years of game film, scouted multiple games, and now attended a Pro Day they described as very impressive," Wyatt wrote in a tweet on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the news broke, retired Super Bowl champ Chase Daniel shared his thoughts on the situation. He tweeted on X that since the Titans cancelled their private session with Shedeur, they have probably finalized on drafting Miami's Cam Ward with the first overall pick

"Cam Ward locked as #1 pick," Daniel wrote.

Expand Tweet

If Ward goes to the Titans, then there is a chance that Shedeur Sanders falls either second overall to the Browns or third overall to the Giants. However, nothing is final until the draft, which is scheduled to be held from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place