Kyrie Irving delivers inspiring 3-word message to Shedeur Sanders after stellar showing at Colorado pro day

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving shared an encouraging message with NFL draft prospect Shedeur Sanders following his impressive performance at Colorado's pro day, branded "We Ain’t Hard 2 Find Showcase."

Sanders, one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2025 NFL draft later this month, shined as he connected with Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard and LaJohnty Wester during the session.

He shared photos from the event on Instagram, prompting Kyrie Irving to comment:

“Keep going brother 🤞🏾♾🤞🏾.”

Irving has frequently praised Sanders, particularly for his ability to handle the media attention that comes with being the son of Colorado Buffaloes coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders.

Shedeur delivered an outstanding performance at the pro day, and Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, in a statement on the Titans website, remarked that he was impressed by Sanders’ throws.

"Shedeur threw the ball well, and we got to see him out there with Travis,” Borgonzi said. "It was good to see Shedeur go through the whole workout, and the two-minute drill after. It just confirms a lot of stuff you saw on tape — he can drive the deep ball, you saw that here today.”

Sanders finished his Pro Day throwing session with 58 completions out of 63 attempts, with three incompletions that were clear drops. He also nailed the two-minute drill that followed.

Kyrie Irving says Shedeur Sanders is next up

In January, after Sanders attended a Dallas Mavericks game, Kyrie Irving spoke highly of the young quarterback and how he’s handled the fame.

“I don’t necessarily agree with all the things that come with fame, but he’s (Sanders) dealt with the attention very well," Irving said.

"He is very humble but when he is on that field he is a killer. Lot of guys in my generation look at him as the next guy, along with Travis Hunter and Cam Ward and those guys that come to the draft.”

The Ringer’s mock draft currently has Shedeur Sanders projected to be selected No. 7 by the New York Jets, as they look to reset the quarterback position with Aaron Rodgers’ departure. He ranks No. 22 on the website’s big board, with praise for his “steely demeanor in big moments.”

The 2025 NFL draft will take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

