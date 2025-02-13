Former Oregon Ducks star looks back on disappointing NFL career

Dion Jordan has opened up about his NFL career. The former defensive end was taken as the third pick in the first round in the 2013 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins. His career spanned eight years with four teams before he was let go by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2020 season.

The former Oregon Ducks star faced several issues during his NFL career, including his battles with substance abuse with the Dolphins. His third violation, a diluted sample from a drug test, resulted in the NFL suspending him for the 2015 season. Jordan also suffered injuries and struggled to perform well enough to stay on a team after Miami had let him go in 2017.

He finished his career with a total of 109 tackles (82 solo), 13.5 sacks and three fumbles.

On Tuesday, Jordan, on The Fish Tank podcast, reflected on his career. He admitted that he wasn't in the right mindset and found it difficult to adjust to the league from College Football.

"My life outside of ball wasn't, it wasn't balanced, you know? It wasn't what it needed to be to match all of that stuff. You know, and I struggled dude. I struggled coming there. I struggled understanding the plays and the playbook. I was doing something completely different than I did in college, right? So, it's hard to learn defensive line in the NFL," Jordan said (22:00 onwards).

"I'm taking double teams. I wasn't taking double teams in college, you know? I'm learning the game all over."

He also noted that he regrets not making the best personal decisions to improve as a player and not caring for his body to extend his playing career.

What is Dion Jordan doing today after the NFL?

Jordan wished his time in the league went differently, but he's about looking towards the future. He's currently an assistant head coach for the Eureka College Red Devils.

During the aforementioned podcast, Jordan spoke about what it means to go from player to coach to help young athletes.

"It's been a huge blessing, you know? It's been a huge blessing. I think it's a natural thing for me, and you know, one of the things I'm always keep going back to is like the people that raised me, you know? Like I was blessed to grow up or like when I first started sport, like I grew up in like a community that helped the young girls, and boys through sport," said Jordan (36:28 onwards).

The former defensive end enjoys giving back to his community and helping the Red Devils roster become better in College Football.

