5 biggest busts of the 2013 NFL Draft: Looking back 10 years on

The 2013 NFL Draft is almost a decade old, meaning the players selected in this draft are now veterans of the league.

Some players have gone on to have Hall of Fame careers, such as DeAndre Hopkins and Travis Kelce, but many more have failed to live up to expectations as they never lived up to the hype that surrounded them in college and throughout the draft process, and spent little to no time in the NFL.

So let's take a look at the 5 biggest busts of the 2013 NFL Draft.

2013 NFL Draft biggest busts

#5 -Dee Milliner

Dee Milliner with the New York Jets

The New York Jets drafted Alabama cornerback Dee Milliner with the 9th overall pick back in 2013, but he struggled to see the field during his short career. He was benched on three separate occasions due to poor play in his rookie year, and following that, he just couldn't stay healthy.

The Jets declined his fifth-year option, and the corner was released in September 2016, never seeing an NFL field again.

#4 -EJ Manuel

EJ Manuel went down as a draft bust

The first quarterback taken in the 2013 draft was EJ Manuel, selected 16th overall by the Buffalo Bills. Manuel never lived up to the hype and only started four more games after his rookie year.

He was the Bills' starter during his rookie campaign, but later became a perennial backup and was last seen in the NFL in 2017 with the Oakland Raiders.

#3 -Bjoern Werner

Bjoern Werner with Roger Goodell at the 2013 draft

The Indianapolis Colts picked German-born defensive end Bjoern Werner with the 24th selection back in 2013. However, he never repaid the team for drafting him that high, as in his entire career he clocked up just 58 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks.

Werner struggled to stay healthy throughout his career and announced his retirement just four years after being drafted.

#2 -Luke Joeckel

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Luke Joeckel

The Jacksonville Jaguars took Luke Joeckel with the second-overall pick out of Texas A&M, but they probably regretted that decision.

Joeckel missed the majority of his rookie season due to injury, and during his second year in 2014, PFF rated him as one of the worst tackles in football, responsible for eight sacks.

He managed to hold onto the starting position for the Jaguars until 2016, when they didn't pick up his fifth-year option and released him. Joeckel signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks, but was out of the league after that.

#1 - Dion Jordan

Dion Jordan at the 2013 NFL Draft

Just one pick after Joeckel, the Miami Dolphins drafted defensive end Dion Jordan out of Oregon.

Jordan consistently found himself in trouble with the NFL, violating the performance-enhancing abuse policy multiple times in 2014. He was banned for the entire 2015 season after violating the policy for a third time, and sat out the entire 2016 season too.

The Dolphins cut ties with Jordan in early 2017 after he failed a physical, and he has since spent time with the Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers - never topping more than four sacks in a season.

