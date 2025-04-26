Former Steeler seemingly takes a dig at Shedeur Sanders as he defends Tyler Shough

Ex-Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough was one of the underdog prospects in this year's draft as a projected late-Day 2 to early-Day 3 pick. However, fans could not have predicted that Shough would get drafted earlier than Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur was a projected top-three prospect ahead of the draft but saw a huge fall after being passed on by teams in the first three rounds. The Colorado quarterback is still waiting to hear his name with the onset of Day 3. Meanwhile, Tyler Shough got drafted in round two by the New Orleans Saints.

Former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell took a dig at Shedeur after his fall in the first three rounds. He responded to a clip on X criticizing a pass made by Tyler Shough during the combine, stating how Shough participated in the event while Shedeur decided to forego the workouts:

"It's the principle, he at least threw at the combine," Bell wrote.

Shedeur Sanders saw his draft stock rapidly decline after foregoing both the Combine and Big 12 Pro Day. This led to reports emerging about how the quarterback was 'brash' and 'arrogant'. Despite this, both Coach Prime and his son were confident in him going as a first-rounder.

Unfortunately, it looks like things are taking a turn for the worse for the quarterback. Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart were the only two quarterbacks drafted in the first round. Day 2 saw Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel go ahead of him in the second and third rounds. It will be interesting to see if there is a possibility of him going undrafted altogether.

Emmanuel Acho left flabbergasted after Saints pass on Shedeur to get Tyler Shough

The Saints were projected to get a quarterback following Derek Carr's injury reports. However, many found it shocking to see them put their faith in Shough instead of Shedeur Sanders.

Ex-NFL star turned analyst Emmanuel Acho was left stunned with the Saints' 40th overall pick. He shared a video on social media making an argument about why Coach Prime's son is a better prospect than Shough.

"Tyler Shough drafted ahead of Shedeur Sanders? What the heck?," Acho said. "Let me start with this...Tyler Shough's 25. Quarterbacks drafted aged 25 and later do not have success in the National Football League...Dude does have a great arm and dude is confident pre-snap. Because he's 25. He's seen every defense college can throw at you.

"Tyler Shough is not better than Shedeur Sanders. He's just not... Now the question is, why in the world is this happening?"

Apart from Shough, the Saints got OT Kelvin Banks Jr. at No.9, DT Vernon Broughton at No.71, and safety Jonas Sanker at No.93. It will be interesting to see which team decides to get Shedeur Sanders on Day 3.

