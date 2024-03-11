Former USC star Caleb Williams admires $25M-worth Timothee Chalamet’s latest movie Dune 2 via X

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams is catching the Dune 2 fever that has Hollywood buzzing. The star-studded sequel, featuring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, directed by Denis Villeneuve, has already secured its place as one of the year's top action-packed blockbusters.

Williams, a fan of the movie, shared his admiration for $25 million-worth Chalamet (according to Cosmopolitan) via a tweet, stating:

"Dune 2!!! either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a villain."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Williams' tweet stems from the ending of "Batman - The Dark Knight," the second movie of the famous trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan.

As the 22-year-old enjoys the college football offseason, immersing himself in the arms of Hollywood, Williams’ eye will also be on the 2024 NFL Draft where he's widely touted to be the No. 1 draft pick.

Also read: Former USC QB Caleb Williams shows interest in Porsche Lightning McQueen worth $3.6 million via latest IG post

2024 NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels over Caleb Williams ft. Dan Orlovsky

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky shook up the 2024 draft conversation by favoring LSU's Jayden Daniels as the potential No.1 overall pick. Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback, highlighted Daniels' exceptional ball placement against man coverage as a standout quality.

This bold stance stirred up a buzz, prompting questions during an episode of The Pat McAfee Show. Doubling down on his preference, Orlovsky reiterated that Jayden Daniels possesses superior pocket presence and consistent throwing abilities, making him the top choice over the Trojans' QB.

Expand Tweet

The former LSU quarterback had an impressive final college season, amassing 3,812 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, securing the prestigious Heisman award. The unconventional pick by Orlovsky challenges the widely-held belief that Williams is the frontrunner.

With the 2024 NFL Draft approaching, the debate over the No.1 overall pick will intensify. Jayden Daniels is emerging as a compelling contender for a wide range of teams.

Also read: 2024 NFL Draft: 3x Pro Bowl WR believes there is a better QB than Caleb Williams

Will Caleb Williams be the No.1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? Let us know what you think in the comments below.