USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, has a lot of expectations riding on his shoulders to follow his father's iconic NFL footsteps. And being from USC, he had connections with LeBron James' son, Bronny James, as well.

With both being the children of legends, Rice knows about the pressure they face. On "The Herd," Rice was asked about his relationship with Bronny, a freshman guard on the basketball team, and how he copes with being the son of LeBron James on campus.

"I can only imagine," Brenden Rice said. "It's hectic for him. Just being the son of LeBron James, especially that LeBron James is still in the league and still, I would say, in his prime. Yeah, it could be hard at times."

Cowherd then asked Rice if he could relate to Bronny's situation.

"You got to go ahead and take it as a blessing," Rice replied, "because our fathers were able to go ahead and create a legacy and pave the way for us. So, now it's all up to us about our work ethic and how we handle it"

Brenden Rice's college career

Brenden Rice declared for the 2024 NFL draft after four seasons in college football. He had another season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic shortened season but decided to forgo his final year of eligibility.

Rice began his college career with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2020. He spent two seasons with the Buffs, recording 419 yards and five touchdowns receiving.

Rice then transferred to the USC Trojans. In his debut campaign with USC in January 2022. He went on to start 12 of the 14 games he played while putting up 611 yards and four touchdowns.

During his four seasons, Brenden Rice totaled 1,821 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Can he go on to make a name for himself in the NFL like his HOF father?

