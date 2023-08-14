From the Sheriff to a University professor, Peyton Manning draws hilarious reactions from CFB Reditt: "Male Anatomy 101"

Peyton Manning has been hired as a professor at the University of Tennessee. He played four years at UT as the quarterback before a legendary NFL career. Even though it has been well over two decades since he played at Tennessee, Manning is still a fan-favorite and much loved by the school.

Manning has also provided them with scholarships and internships for his media company. On Monday, it was revealed that the College of Communication and Information appointed Manning as a professor of practice in the fall 2023 term.

Although Peyton Manning will be teaching classes about sports reporting, video production and public speaking, some CFB fans on Reddit had their own jokes about Manning becoming a professor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Male anatomy 101," one person wrote.

"Forehead studied and a short lecture series on hanging brain from what I've heard," another fan added.

Here are some of the other top comments on Reddit:

To no surprise, CFB Reddit had some great jokes about what Peyton Manning could be teaching at the University of Tennessee.

Peyton Manning 'looking forward' to teaching

Although CFB Reddit had some jokes about what Peyton Manning would be teaching, UT announced that the former quarterback will teach topics like sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication, and public speaking.

Moreover, Manning will also teach in person, so he will be back on campus even more, which he's excited about.

"My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience, during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily," Manning said.

"I look forward to working with the college's talented faculty and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers."

Manning working for UT shouldn't come as a surprise, as ever since he left the school, he has been supporting them with his own money.

Peyton Manning a Volunteers legend

Along with now being a professor, Manning is one of the best players to play for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Manning still holds the school records for career passing yards (11,201) and touchdown passes (89). In 2016, he was inducted into the Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame.

In his college career, Manning went 39-6 as the starting quarterback and ended up being drafted first overall in 1998 by the Indianapolis Colts. He also won two Super Bowls.

Poll : Are you surprised Peyton Manning was hired as a professor? Yes No 0 votes