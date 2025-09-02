"Garbage" "Unrank Bama": CFB world baffled by AP Poll top 25 rankings of Week 2 after Texas, Alabama & Clemson disappoint

  • home icon
By Ben Tredinnick
Published Sep 02, 2025 19:54 GMT
The AP Poll for week 2 has been released. In it, we see a new No. 1-ranked side (Ohio State Buckeyes) while the likes of Texas, Alabama and Clemson all lose spots, with the Crimson Tide falling to No. 21.

The AP Poll always gets fans talking on social media.

Fans spoke about the Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide after their Week 1 matchups. While the Vols won, Alabama was upset by Florida State.

"I’m sure Tennessee is THRILLED to be one spot behind Alabama," said this fan.
"Alabama 1 spot above us, like clock work. Bama is buns and Tennessee thrashes them by 20," said another fan.
"Garbage," said a third fan.
"Unrank bama.", said this fan.
"Bama too high.", said another fan.
"The voters just didn’t have the courage to unrank Bama. Color me shocked," said a third fan.

The following fans have spoken about some of the other teams in the rankings.

"4 Texas teams in top 25. CFB is so back," said this fan.
"Where is Arkansas? We won by 2,000 points last week," said another fan.
"so Clemson gets to play the little sisters of the poor moving forward and will only move up until the last game of the regular season? spare me," said this fan.

AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2 (List)

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Penn State Nittany Lions

3. LSU Tigers

4. Georgia Bulldogs

5. Miami Hurricanes

6. Oregon Ducks

7. Texas Longhorns

8. Clemson Tigers

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

10. South Carolina Gamecocks

11. Illinois Fighting Illini

12. Arizona State Sun Devils

13. Florida Gators

14. Florida State Seminoles

15. Michigan Wolverines

16. Iowa State Cyclones

17. SMU Mustangs

18. Oklahoma Sooners

19. Texas A&M Aggies

20. Ole Miss Rebels

21. Alabama Crimson Tide

22. Tennessee Volunteers

23. Indiana Hoosiers

24. Texas Tech Red Raiders

25. Utah Utes

