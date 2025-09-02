"Garbage" "Unrank Bama": CFB world baffled by AP Poll top 25 rankings of Week 2 after Texas, Alabama & Clemson disappoint

The AP Poll for week 2 has been released. In it, we see a new No. 1-ranked side (Ohio State Buckeyes) while the likes of Texas, Alabama and Clemson all lose spots, with the Crimson Tide falling to No. 21.The AP Poll always gets fans talking on social media.Fans spoke about the Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide after their Week 1 matchups. While the Vols won, Alabama was upset by Florida State.&quot;I’m sure Tennessee is THRILLED to be one spot behind Alabama,&quot; said this fan.&quot;Alabama 1 spot above us, like clock work. Bama is buns and Tennessee thrashes them by 20,&quot; said another fan. &quot;Garbage,&quot; said a third fan.&quot;Unrank bama.&quot;, said this fan. &quot;Bama too high.&quot;, said another fan.&quot;The voters just didn’t have the courage to unrank Bama. Color me shocked,&quot; said a third fan. The following fans have spoken about some of the other teams in the rankings.&quot;4 Texas teams in top 25. CFB is so back,&quot; said this fan.&quot;Where is Arkansas? We won by 2,000 points last week,&quot; said another fan. &quot;so Clemson gets to play the little sisters of the poor moving forward and will only move up until the last game of the regular season? spare me,&quot; said this fan.AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2 (List)1. Ohio State Buckeyes2. Penn State Nittany Lions3. LSU Tigers4. Georgia Bulldogs5. Miami Hurricanes6. Oregon Ducks7. Texas Longhorns8. Clemson Tigers9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish10. South Carolina Gamecocks11. Illinois Fighting Illini12. Arizona State Sun Devils13. Florida Gators14. Florida State Seminoles15. Michigan Wolverines16. Iowa State Cyclones17. SMU Mustangs18. Oklahoma Sooners19. Texas A&amp;M Aggies20. Ole Miss Rebels21. Alabama Crimson Tide22. Tennessee Volunteers23. Indiana Hoosiers24. Texas Tech Red Raiders25. Utah UtesRead More: CFB Coaches Poll top 10 (Week 2): Texas falls big time with Arch Manning's loss, while Ohio State, LSU see massive surge Read More: Alabama injury report (Week 2): Kalen DeBoer shares update on Ryan Williams, Jam Miller and more after big FSU lossRead More: 5 CFB hot seat coaches with massive buyouts heading into Week 2 of 2025 season ft. Kalen DeBoer