Fans have reacted to Georgia Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart's take on the negative impact of NIL on college football.

Smart took over the program in 2016 and has turned its fortunes around, leading them to two national championships in the last five seasons. He has also developed several talents who became prime prospects in the NFL draft.

However, Smart is not oblivious of the impact the NIL has had on the current recruiting process. NIL allows student-athletes to earn money through various deals.

In a press meet ahead of Georgia's Pro Day, Kirby Smart noted the Bulldogs' success in the NFL draft in the last few years buf bemoaned the focus shifting from development to NIL deals and compensations:

"There is a lot of them that want to ask about NIL. They don't want to ask about what your NFL players have done.

"I think it's much more important how you develop your players than how much NIL you can give them."

This statement from Smart garnered a lot of support from fans. One reckonedt Smart is similar to Alabama's former HC Nick Saban and that both speak the truth.

"Saban and Kirby cut from the same cloth speaking truth."

Here are a few more reactions on X to the Georgia HC's statement:

Some fans disagree with Kirby Smart, though:

Recently, Nick Saban spoke up against NIL and NIL collectives at the NLRB legislative.

He talked about how name, image and likeness should be something that's earned by players and not given to them. He also added that the funds collected by NIL collectives should directly go to the institutions as revenue:

"They still have name, image and likeness opportunities. They can still do name, image and likeness. They still have those opportunities. But it's not going to be created. It's going to be something that they all earned."

"In other words, I'm not really for collectives. I respect what these folks over here do. But I think those funds should go to the institutions. Not to create opportunities."

Kirby Smart's take on players opting out of playing their senior year in high school

Kirby Smart is not enthused that some high school coaches want players to skip their senior year to avoid the possibility of missing out on signing with colleges in December.

Smart justified his statement by saying that if a player opts out of high school senior year, they may do the same during their collegiate career:

"If a kid doesn't play a senior year because he signed, I don't really want him on my team.

"If he's going to opt out for a senior year, then he'll do the same to me. So I don't really know if that's a viable option."

Do you agree with the Georgia HC? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

