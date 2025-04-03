Georgia’s Jalon Walker teases potential future with the Carolina Panthers following visit

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker visited the Carolina Panthers facility amidst the run-up to the 2025 NFL draft. He discussed the trip on Wednesday's "Up & Adams," which included discussions about his future in the NFL.

Kay Adams asked Walker on what stood out about the Panthers. Walker's comments was shared by the show's account on X.

“Their staff is great," Walker said. "And shout out to my guy... who was bringing me around all day long. That that whole staff, in general, you know, they have a mission and have a plan to bring up the dynasty of the Carolina Panthers once again. And you know, I'm excited to see what they have planned in store."

"I'm only 45 minutes down the road, down on highway 85 in Salisbury, so it wouldn't be as bad as getting back home,” he added.

Walker was crucial in Georgia’s defense under coach Kirby Smart last season. The 21-year-old is a projected first-round pick in the upcoming draft. His speed and skills make him a top choice for teams looking for a linebacker.

The Panthers have shown interest in Walker, and as the LB himself suggested living nearby, he could be a great addition to Carolina’s defense.

Mike Mayock compares Jalon Walker to Cowboys star Micah Parsons

Jalon Walker had an impressive season for the Bulldogs last season and is getting much attention for the NFL draft. Many experts think he'll be picked in the first round, and one analyst even says he's the best linebacker available.

Talking to Rich Eisen on NFL Network on March 27, former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock explained why he ranks Walker higher than Penn State’s Abdul Carter in this year's draft.

"I put the Georgia tape on of Jalon Walker, and he's an off-the-ball linebacker at 243 pounds, and my jaw dropped watching him run," Maycock said. "His twitch, his quickness, his speed, his change of direction.

I have in my notes all over the place for Jalon Walker, every tape I watched, I have Micah Parsons. Micah Parsons, he reminds me so much of Micah Parsons, when he came out of Penn State."

Mayock believes Walker can play anywhere on defense and is great at chasing mobile quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels. In the 2024 season, Walker has recorded 61 total tackles, 38 solo tackles, 23 assisted tackles, 6.5 sacks and two passes defended.

