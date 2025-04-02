Jalon Walker makes his feelings clear on Panthers HC's comment after Carolina visit

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker improved his level season after season, going from nine tackles in his freshman campaign to 61 in his junior season. He's expected to be a top 10 pick in the NFL draft, with the Carolina Panthers considered as the favorite to select the player with the No. 8 selection.

On Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show on Tuesday, Panthers coach Dave Canales talked about Walker's intangibles. He noted that his teammates highlighted his accountability, the way he tries to get the team to pull in one direction and how he impacts people with his competitiveness and communication skills.

Walker reacted to what Canales said on Wednesday on the same show.

"I believe in passionate energy, most definitely," Walker said. "Being a part of University of Georgia, our team is very well-connected, and myself, being one of the leaders on the team, I had the opportunity and objective to connect with everybody, to the starting guys, to the walk-ons, on the team.

"I feel like everyone deserves that respect of just being there at University of Georgia, but having that team chemistry and having that relationship with these guys, and knowing what these guys are really fighting for, what their 'why' is, is another way to bring that extra notch out during game time."

Walker declared for the draft after posting 61 tackles (6.5 sacks), forcing two fumbles and defending two passes. The Carolina Panthers need to work on their defense, and adding a linebacker like Walker could be the start of their turnaround on that side of the ball.

The Panthers are embracing his arrival, and his former teammates are helping him in the weeks before the 2025 draft.

Dave Canales explains Panthers' draft plans amid links with Jalon Walker

Owning the No. 8 pick opens up a variety of options for the Carolina Panthers. Dave Canales explained his plans during his interview with Kay Adams, acknowledging that they have met offensive and defensive players, Jalon Walker included.

"When you have an opportunity to pick in the top 10 of the draft, we're doing all the work on making sure that we identified the best available player," Canales said. "We've had some great conversations about some offensive playmakers in this class, some defensive playmakers."

Bryce Young showed glimpses of the type of quarterback he could be in 2024. He is one true WR1 away from unlocking the quarterback's potential. On the other side, they need to work on their defense, and Jalon Walker can be the best option.

