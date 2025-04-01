Dave Canales throws light on Panthers' draft plans with No. 8 overall pick

The Carolina Panthers' draft plans remain a mystery. The team has various holes on offense and defense and needs several difference-makers. There have been suggestions that the team could trade the No. 8 overall pick and collect more draft assets to ensure they can nab quality players in the later rounds of the draft.

However, head coach Dave Canales seemingly confirmed that the team doesn't intend to trade down and will take the best player available when they are on the clock. In an interview with Kay Adams on Monday, he said:

"When you have an opportunity to pick in the top 10 of the draft, we're doing all the work on making sure that we identified the best available player. We've had some great conversations about some offensive playmakers in this class, some defensive playmakers."

Canales did not comment on whether they intend to pick an offensive player or a defensive star. However, after some pressing from Adams, he hinted that the Panthers could pick a wide receiver.

"We come away with it saying, 'Okay, look, we are going to get a great player. Let's make sure we have the right guy, the right fit, somebody that we want to be a Panther for a long time.' So that's really where our conversations... There's some dynamic wide receivers out there. Bryce certainly will take advantage of that," Canales said.

Panthers' Draft Needs: Potential targets for Carolina

The Panthers have several needs, but improving the defense, especially the pass rush, arguably has to be their biggest priority. Carolina averaged only 1.9 sacks last season, which ranked 29th in the league.

The Panthers could target an edge rusher or a defensive tackle, but if they stay true to Canales' claim that they will pick the best player available when they are on the clock, they could draft Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan or Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker. They are expected to be the two best players available at the No. 8 spot in the 2025 NFL draft.

If Carolina prioritizes its needs over picking a prospect with the highest upside, they could draft Walker's college teammate Mykel Williams or Marshall's Mike Green. The Panthers have several options but haven't hinted which they like the most. It remains to be seen whether they prioritize adding an offensive player to help quarterback Bryce Young or use the pick to improve the defense.

What do you think the Carolina Panthers should do with their No. 8 overall pick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

