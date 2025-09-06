  • home icon
  • "Ghetto nonsense," "Unserious program": Fans lose their mind over Texas RB Tre Wisner's flashy chain featuring NIL valuation on sidelines

"Ghetto nonsense," "Unserious program": Fans lose their mind over Texas RB Tre Wisner's flashy chain featuring NIL valuation on sidelines

By Arnold
Published Sep 06, 2025 17:58 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 Colorado State at Texas - Source: Getty
Fans lose their mind over Texas RB Tre Wisner's flashy chain featuring NIL valuation on sidelines

Tre Wisner did not suit up for No. 7 Texas' Week 2 clash against San Jose State on Saturday due to injury. However, the Longhorns' running back was still in the spotlight for wearing a flashy gold chain while on the sidelines at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

When the broadcast team joked that Wisner's jewellery was worth his NIL valuation, fans had some wild reactions.

"Unserious program," one tweeted.
"Ghetto nonsense," another added.
"Surprised the coaches allow this. The coaches should keep this off the sideline," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"This is a silly program and brings down the overall quality of CFB," one wrote.
"Some of these Longhorns lack a lot of class, they all just act like a total a*s," a fan added.
"I’m starting to hate the game I’ve loved my whole life," a user tweeted.

The Longhorns had a few offensive struggles earlier in the game against San Jose State. However, even without Wisner, Texas led 28-7 at halftime.

Texas RB Tre Wisner is dealing with a "minor" injury that kept him out for Week 2 vs. San Jose State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Texas Longhorns RB Tre Wisner - Source: Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Texas Longhorns RB Tre Wisner

Earlier on Saturday, reports claimed that Texas RB Tre Wisner was dealing with a "minor" injury. He did not take part in Texas' warmups before the game.

It was later confirmed that he was ruled out for the clash against SJSU.

Wisner played in Texas' 14-7 loss to Ohio State in Week 1. He was one of the best offensive players for the Longhorns, recording 16 carries for 80 yards.

The Longhorns will hope that Wisner's injury isn't too serious and that the RB can return for their Week 3 game against UTEP on Sept. 13.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

