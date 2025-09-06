"Ghetto nonsense," "Unserious program": Fans lose their mind over Texas RB Tre Wisner's flashy chain featuring NIL valuation on sidelines

Tre Wisner did not suit up for No. 7 Texas' Week 2 clash against San Jose State on Saturday due to injury. However, the Longhorns' running back was still in the spotlight for wearing a flashy gold chain while on the sidelines at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.When the broadcast team joked that Wisner's jewellery was worth his NIL valuation, fans had some wild reactions. &quot;Unserious program,&quot; one tweeted. Mitter @JoshBaumgarten1LINK@BZSEC @MichaelWBratton Unserious program.&quot;Ghetto nonsense,&quot; another added. Clark McIntrye @ClarkMcintryeLINK@BZSEC Ghetto nonsense&quot;Surprised the coaches allow this. The coaches should keep this off the sideline,&quot; a third commented. Here are a few more reactions.&quot;This is a silly program and brings down the overall quality of CFB,&quot; one wrote. &quot;Some of these Longhorns lack a lot of class, they all just act like a total a*s,&quot; a fan added. &quot;I’m starting to hate the game I’ve loved my whole life,&quot; a user tweeted.The Longhorns had a few offensive struggles earlier in the game against San Jose State. However, even without Wisner, Texas led 28-7 at halftime. Texas RB Tre Wisner is dealing with a &quot;minor&quot; injury that kept him out for Week 2 vs. San Jose StateCOLLEGE FOOTBALL: Texas Longhorns RB Tre Wisner - Source: GettyEarlier on Saturday, reports claimed that Texas RB Tre Wisner was dealing with a &quot;minor&quot; injury. He did not take part in Texas' warmups before the game. It was later confirmed that he was ruled out for the clash against SJSU.Wisner played in Texas' 14-7 loss to Ohio State in Week 1. He was one of the best offensive players for the Longhorns, recording 16 carries for 80 yards. The Longhorns will hope that Wisner's injury isn't too serious and that the RB can return for their Week 3 game against UTEP on Sept. 13. Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC WestAlso Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC