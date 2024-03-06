“Gift for good ol dad” - $50 million-worth Coach Prime rejoices as Deion Sanders Jr. spoils dad with luxurious Louis Vuitton bag

Colorado coach Deion Sander loves luxury, as evidenced by his lifestyle, which he has passed on to his sons. His eldest son - Bucky (Deion Sanders Jr.) - exhibited that sense as he gifted his dad a luxurious Louis Vuitton bag.

In an Instagram reel posted by Bucky's brand "Well Off Forever," he's seen carrying an orange Louis Vuitton carrier bag, containing the gift for Coach Prime.

Bucky reached the buffs' indoor training facility to deliver the luxurious bag to his dad, who's worth $50 million.

"What, what, what!!!" shouted Coach Prime in astonishment.

Deion Samders couldn't stop himself from ripping off the packaging to feel the luxury of that LV bag.

"Awwww, this is cold Bucky. Thank you son, my good old, good old son," said Coach Prime while hugging Sanders Jr.

Sanders Jr. captioned his IG reel:

"Nice lil gift for my good ol dad"

Deion Sanders receives stunning Colorado home as gift from his sons

In a heartwarming gesture, Coach Prime’s three sons, Shedeur, Shilo and Bucky, surprised their father with a breathtaking home in Colorado. The Colorado HC is known for having a close bond with his kids.

He expressed his astonishment in a viral video as he took in the majestic mountain view from his new residence.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Sanders acknowledged his sons' thoughtful act, calling it "unbelievable" and admitting that it nearly brought a tear to his eye.

“To y’all three to do, you know, wanna put it together so to make sure I’m straight when you are gone. That's unbelievable, son. It almost provokes a tear,” Sanders emotionally shared with his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur praised his father for always taking care of them. This generous gift by his three sons is a reminder of the love and appreciation within the close-knit family.

