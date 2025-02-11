“glad he won the Super Bowl”: CFB fans react as old video of Jalen Hurts with Alabama superfan Walt Gary resurfaces

College football fans are glad Jalen Hurts got his moment and won a Super Bowl. Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-22 rout over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Hurts had a dominant game, as he was named Super Bowl MVP. After the victory, a video of Hurts at Alabama becoming friends with Walt Gary, who had Down syndrome, resurfaced and went viral.

It was a touching video and after it went viral, fans were pleased to see Hurts win the Super Bowl.

"Jalen is such a humble person! I’m glad he won the Super Bowl," one fan said.

"Dammit Jalen... I'm not crying, you're crying," a fan said.

Many fans were touched by how much Hurts impacted Gary's life and were glad he was able to achieve his dream of winning a Super Bowl.

"Hurts good guy. Him genuine," one fan said.

"Just a good dude. Damnit! I really was enjoying despising the Eagles and then They had to go and do this stuff. (Seriously tho be more like Jalen, it makes the world a better place)," a fan said.

Unfortunately, Walt Gary passed away in 2019, which makes the video even more special.

"No one is better than Jalen. Give him the keys to the city," another fan said.

Hurts went 17-for-22 for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, while he also rushed for 72 yards and another touchdown en route to being named Super Bowl MVP.

Jalen Hurts says he's still the same guy after winning Super Bowl MVP

After leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts says it won't change who he is as a person. Hurts says he's still the same guy that he was at Alabama when he was benched in the national championship as he won't let the success get in his way of being a good human being.

“I’ll always be the same guy,” Hurts said. “I was telling someone that I’m the same kid that came to a national championship and lost, went back and got benched and had to transfer and had to go through this unprecedented journey. That kid always kept the main thing the main thing and always was true to his vision of what he saw. It all began with greater leadership and doing it the right way.”

Jalen Hurts played his college football at Alabama and Oklahoma.

