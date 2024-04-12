"God is overly good” - Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders’ baby daddy Jacquees shares delightful pregnancy update

Deiondra Sanders and baby daddy Jacquees continue to celebrate their impending parenthood, cherishing each moment together while building memories and creating a strong foundation for their growing family.

Jacquees posted a picture of the child's ultrasound, thanking the Almighty for the baby and his upcoming album, with the following caption:

"God is overly good! Colossal Blessings on the way!! LOOOOOK AT MY BABY!!! 18 weeks and 5 days!!! Lord I thank you!!"

"And my album budget Got approved today s/o @birdman and Slim !! God thank you, I’m glad you’ve been seeing me trying!!! God is GOOOOOOOD!"

Deiondra and Jacquees recently had a fun night out with friends with Deiondra glowing in a stunning pink top, as she put on her dancing shoes.

Jacquees, affectionately referring to Deiondra as his "mocktail partner," shared glimpses of their joyful moments, giving fans a peek into their blissful relationship.

The couple's chemistry and love for each other are evident in every shared moment, as they eagerly await the arrival of their bundle of joy in September.

Jacquees gives father-to-be goals

Deiondra Sanders is having the time of his life with R&B sensation Jacquees pulling out all the stops for his girlfriend. He surprised her with a delicious breakfast in a display of culinary skills for Deiondra on social media.

Deiondra shared the sweet gesture with fans via Instagram. She captioned her post as follows:

“Baby just made me breakfast”

The couple, who revealed their pregnancy last month, has been enjoying quality time together. From fancy vacations in the Caribbean to cozy breakfasts at home, Jacquees is leaving no stone unturned in pampering his pregnant girlfriend.

With their love and affection shining through, they are undoubtedly ready to embrace the joys and challenges of parenthood with open arms.

