"God's plan": Colorado star confirms transfer portal news as Deion Sanders loses prime talent

The Colorado Buffaloes secured a 9-4 campaign last season under head coach Deion Sanders. He bid farewell to several key players while preparing for his third season with the program. Apart from his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter is also departing after declaring for the draft.

While Deion Sanders utilized the offseason to revamp his roster, the Buffs lost another player in the transfer portal. On Thursday, it was announced that offensive lineman Cash Cleveland will be departing from Boulder in the portal. Cleveland was a walk-on who showcased potential during his freshman campaign with the Buffs.

After the news broke, Cash Cleveland took to social media with a message. He doubled down on his decision to leave the Colorado Buffaloes. However, Cleveland also expressed his gratitude to Deion Sanders and the program for giving him an opportunity to play on the field.

"God's plan. Thank you Colorado for everything," Cash Cleveland wrote in the comments.

Cash Cleveland was a former three-star prospect out of IMG Academy. He played in six games for the Buffs during the 2024 season and played a total of 296 offensive snaps and 234 pass blocking snaps.

Cleveland was also the first walk-on in the program's history to land a starting position. With his departure, Deion Sanders and his team will now have to rely on Zarian McGill as the starting center. Cash Cleveland was honored as a freshman All-American center by all three major recruiting publications.

Deion Sanders believes he does not have to 'sell' Colorado as a potential destintation to visiting players after the opening of the spring portal

The Buffs have become a team with national recognition after Coach Prime arrived in Boulder in 2023. In just two years, he transformed the struggling 1-11 team into a potential playoff contender.

With the ongoing spring transfer portal, Deion Sanders said he understands visiting players might have an interest in joining the Buffs. However, during a news conference on Thursday, Coach Prime said the program's merits are enough and he does not have to entice visiting players to join his team.

"I don't think I have to explain why Colorado (is a place to be)," Sanders said. "I think they see that on an everyday basis, why Colorado. I don't think I have to sit up there and sell us to anybody. I think by the time they get here, they're looking for confirmation. Our program sells itself." (TS-12:55 onwards)

The Buffs will host their annual Black & Gold spring game on April 19 at Folsom Field. It will be televised live on ESPN2.

