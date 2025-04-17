Coach Deion Sanders wanted to do Colorado's spring game differently this year, as opposed to the conventional way. Coach Prime and Syracuse head coach Fran Brown requested that the NCAA allow them to do a joint spring game in April.

However, the NCAA denied Coach Prime's proposal, citing concerns that it would grant the two programs a “competitive and recruiting advantage” as others had already planned their spring games.

Colorado is now set to play its spring game on April 19 at Folsom Field, where Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will have their jersey retirement ceremonies.

Ahead of the spring game, Coach Sanders held a press conference where he took a bold jab at the NCAA for being denied the opportunity to play another team.

“But hopefully we get it a year from now," Sanders said, "when somebody else think of it besides me and coach Fran Brown. Let them do it first. The ticket sales would be astronomical, in sales, not prices.”

“To have a competitive (game) against your own guys kind of gets monotonous. You really can’t tell the level of your guys because, you know, it’s the same old, same way. Everybody kind of know each other. Towards the end, I would like to style it like the pros."

"I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game and I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it’s a tremendous idea. I’ve told those personnel who should understand that it’s a tremendous idea.”

Deion Sanders weighs in on the jersey retirement controversy

Colorado announced the news about the plan to retire Travis Hunter's No. 12 and Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 jerseys during their spring game on April 19, 2025, at Folsom Field.

Ever since the announcement, fans have expressed their excitement about Hunter's jersey retirement, as he won the 2024 Heisman Trophy, among other honors.

However, many fans and analysts expressed frustration over the decision to retire Shedeur's jersey number, arguing that he has not earned the honor.

Deion Sanders reacted to the controversy during the same press conference and said that it's a sore subject, and he doesn't want to talk about it, as he believes that if Shedeur's last name weren't Sanders, it wouldn't be a discussion anyway.

