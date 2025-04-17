"I don't care" - Shedeur Sanders sets record straight on being called "brash" and "arrogant"

Shedeur Sanders isn’t worried about the trollers. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, who beams confidence and a strong personality, made one thing clear that he doesn’t care about labels like “arrogant” or “brash.”
In a clip postedon X, by the "Up & Adams" podcast on Thursday, Sanders was asked by Kay Adams about people calling him those things.
Kay Adams mentioned how critics often use words like “brash” to describe him. Shedeur’s replied:
“I don’t care.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
He even said it was the first time he’d ever heard the word “brash.”
As for being called arrogant, he feels people misunderstand him.
The interview originally took place on Apr. 10.
Shedeur has been in the spotlight for a long time. As the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes star, he has grown up dealing with both attention and criticism.
Shedeur Sanders' interview with Kay Adams drew backlash for NFL Draft prospect's outfit choice
Shedeur Sanders recently faced criticism online after wearing a hoodie during April 10's interview on Kay Adams’ show. The 2025 NFL Draft prospect, who was at the airport after a visit with the Steelers, became the target of harsh comments.
But Kay Adams quickly came to his defense, saying there was nothing wrong with his choice of outfit.
Adams explained that Sanders wore the hoodie to stay low-key in a busy place after a long day. She praised his respectfulness, saying:
“He was at the airport, he had his hood on. He was being so low-key, he just left the Pittsburgh facility and he was around tons of people trying not to be seen, to be respectful of me, not the ideal situation he would have wanted for an interview,” Adams said on Tuesday's episode.
“And the amount of crap, and just like, people with their comments about his hood, and that is why I love him, because there was no reason for him to get that and he was getting it.”
That said, Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has been falling in recent weeks. Some NFL Draft Analysts are projecting him outside the top 10 picks.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place