“I have no choice but to be successful” - Shedeur Sanders hits back at nepotism talk 

Colorado Buffaloes QB and top NFL prospect Shedeur Sanders made clear that he has no choice but to be successful in the NFL, despite being the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Deion Sanders.

ESPN NFL writer Kalyn Kahler released an article on Wednesday and outlined how Sanders recently had an NFS interview. In the interview, Shedeur highlighted how he still needs to put in the work and not take anything for granted because of his last name.

"I don't have a trust fund personally, so I have no choice but to be successful." Sanders said.

Shedeur is the son of Deion Sanders, someone who is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in National Football League history.

Coach Prime finished his NFL career with 296 total tackles, 270 solo tackles, one sack, five forced fumbles, and 53 interceptions. He also had 60 receptions for 784 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.

However, as is evident from Shedeur's recent comments, he wants to create a career for himself outside of the spotlight and independent from his father's.

Shedeur Sanders 2025 NFL Draft Projection

Sanders is an extremely accurate QB with a strong arm and an ability to create due to his high football IQ. He currently projects as one of the top QB prospects available in the 2025 NFL Draft, and has the chance of being selected within the top three of the selection process.

At Colorado in 2024, Sanders had 4,134 passing yards, 41 total touchdowns, ten interceptions, and an impressive completion percentage of 74.0%. As is clear from that remarkable stat line, Sanders has the ability to drastically improve the QB position for franchises looking for their long-term QB of the future.

Although the Cleveland Browns, the New Orleans Saints, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have all been rumored as potential destinations for Sanders, it still remains unclear where the Colorado QB will be taken on draft night.

In NFL Network insider Daniel Jeremiah's 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0, Sanders was selected No. 3 overall by the New York Giants.

