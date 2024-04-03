"Got to transfer to the Sip": Lane Kiffin once pulled off hilarious recruiting strategy on WR Jaylon Robinson by flexing Rolls Royce

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is known for his unconventional recruiting tactics. In April 2022, his stunt involving a Rolls Royce was one such unique approach.

Kiffin was seen riding around in a Rolls Royce with wide receiver Jaylon Robinson. Robinson shared a video in which he asked Kiffin about the ride.

"So Uber driver, can you take me to the hotel?" Robinson asked.

"Yes sir, wherever you need to go. I'm here. I only have one request after I drop you off," replied Kiffin.

Robinson asks: "What's that?"

"You got to transfer to the SIP," says Kiffin while showing off the Ole Miss jersey.

"Say less," said Robinson as he agreed to become Kiffin's latest 'Rebel'.

Kiffin's reputation as the "Portal King" has been enhanced by high-profile commitments from top prospects such as Zach Evans, Jaxson Dart, Michael Trigg and Malik Heath.

Amid Kiffin's recruiting prowess, the presence of "Juice," the yellow Labrador puppy from Wildrose Kennels, has also played a role in attracting recruits. Juice has become a fixture in recruiting efforts, with his own social media hashtag, #ComeJoinJuiceInTheSip.

Lane Kiffin hates transfer portal rules

The Rebels coach has voiced his dissatisfaction with the recent NCAA rule changes regarding the transfer portal.

Under the new rules, players who transfer multiple times can immediately play for their new team, a departure from the previous requirement of sitting out for a season.

Kiffin expressed his expectation of a busier transfer season, citing the newfound freedom for players. While acknowledging the financial benefits for players, Kiffin criticized the system.

“Here again, just a really stupid system," Kiffin said. "But hey, good for players. It is good for them financially. I don't know if that is really good for them to leave any time when something goes wrong. They're just going to run no matter what.”

The shift in transfer portal rules coincides with the increasing financial incentives in college football, particularly with name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals. Players may now seek opportunities in programs or conferences offering better financial prospects.

