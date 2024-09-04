Greg McElroy gives the "best bet" for Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter in the NFL

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter stole the show in the Buffs' narrow 31-26 week 1 win against the North Dakota State Bison. He recorded 132 yards on seven receptions for three touchdowns in the thrilling game.

His sizzling performance caught the eyes of both fans and analysts, and popular ESPN analyst Greg McElroy charted the two-way star's future in the NFL, choosing one position that Hunter should specialize in.

“I go back and forth all the time,” McElroy said. “I see all the numbers and all the finances that these receivers are getting. I think Travis Hunter’s best bet in the NFL is at wide receiver. I know corner has always been a super premium position, but receiver, in the last two years, has become increasingly more important than it’s ever been in the history of the sport."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Popular analyst bets that Travis Hunter can be the college GOAT

Two-way stars are rare in college football and even rarer in the NFL. One of the players to have personified that trait was Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

On an episode of "Always College Football," Greg McElroy waxed lyrical about his star player Travis Hunter's ability on both sides of the ball.

“Watching Travis Hunter play 129 out of 131 snaps, just thinking to do that on any surface — let alone at altitude in Boulder, Colorado, where fatigue is more likely because of the oxygen levels in the air — is absolutely insane,” McElroy said. “You don’t have to buy into the Colorado hype or anything like that. I’m not giving him the Heisman Trophy or anything like that."

The Buffaloes have some tough tests ahead of them starting with the week 2 road trip to Lincoln to take on coach Matt Rhule and his Nebraska Cornhuskers led by quarterback Dylan Raiola.

McElroy made a big claim about Hunter's status as one of the greatest ever college football players if he shines in big games.

“But if he (Hunter) can continue to do what he’s doing on both sides of the ball in some big games against quality competition, like this week against a Nebraska team most people think is really good on defense, it’s gonna be hard not to acknowledge his presence as not just one of the best in this year’s version of college football, but one of the best of all time.”

Perhaps even more than his teammate Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter has become the star of the Colorado Buffaloes as they embark on a treacherous Big 12 journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback