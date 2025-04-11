Hall of Famer Devin Hester urges $7.3B NFL team to draft Travis Hunter ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

NFL Hall of Famer Devin Hester believes the New York Giants would be a great team to draft Travis Hunter. The wide receiver/cornerback is expected to be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL draft; the Giants own the No. 3 pick.

On Thursday's episode of "Up & Adams," Hester thinks the $7.3 billion-valued NFL franchise (according to Forbes) is the best option for Hunter to join to help utilize his talents.

The former wide receiver feels the Giants are allowing their younger players to perform and be successful. He pointed out how wide receiver Malik Nabers played well last season after getting drafted to the team. Nabers had 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.

Hester believes New York will give the former Colorado Buffaloes star opportunities to thrive in the NFL.

"I like the way the Giants are using their younger players. If you look at the receiver they had last year, which is a rookie that had over 100 receptions, they're not basing their team off veteran guys. They're basing their team off who can come in and make the plays, and Travis is a guy that's going to come in as a rookie and make plays," Hester said (0:14 onwards).

Hester also discussed how the Giants could give the wide receiver/cornerback a chance to play both positions if they draft him.

Hunter has been open about having the opportunity to play both positions in the NFL. He finished his senior year at Colorado as a wide receiver/cornerback, which led to him winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Hunter led the team in receiving yards with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had the most interceptions on defense with four, as well as 35 total tackles (24 solo), and one forced fumble.

Devin Hester shares how Travis Hunter can be 'dangerous' in NFL

The NFL Hall of Famer believes Hunter could play both sides of the football if managed correctly. He praised the former Colorado star for being a special player and said that the Giants only need to throw to Hunter a few times for him to be effective.

"As an OC (Offensive coordinator), you got to create some type of scheme to where this guy is touching the ball four or five times a game. If you can manage to do that with Travis...Travis don't need the ball 10-15 touches. If you can get the ball in his hands, say, five-eight times a game, he's dangerous," said Hester (4:01 onwards).

New York has the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Fans and NFL analysts expect Cam Ward and Abdul Carter to be the first two picks. If that is true, the Giants will have a chance to add Hunter to their roster.

