NFL Mock Draft: Analyst predicts Browns will choose Abdul Carter over 'top QB prospects'

Abdul Carter is one of the best overall prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class in any position. Many are projecting him to be an elite edge player who will make an immediate impact rushing the opposing passer.

Ad

His impressive skill set and productive college football career have resulted in the Penn State Nittany Lions star having expectations of being one of the first few picks. In fact, he has a legitimate chance of being the first non-quarterback selected this year.

NFL analyst Field Yates released a mock draft on ESPN on Wednesday and predicted that the Cleveland Browns will select Carter with the second-overall pick. He believes they will pass on one of the top quarterbacks and instead land one of the best defensive players.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yates wrote:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The Browns haven't frequently been linked to the top quarterbacks, which indicates they are likely more focused on choosing between Carter and Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter."

Yates added that while he believes Travis Hunter is the best prospect this year, Carter and Myles Garrett would form the "scariest pass-rush duo" in the league.

The Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward with the top overall pick in Yates' mock draft and the Browns followed with Abdul Carter.

Ad

Browns QB situation if they pick Abdul Carter in 2025 NFL Draft

Abdul Carter

The Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to select one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft with their second-overall pick. At least one of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will be available for them, but Field Yates expects them to pick Abdul Carter instead.

Ad

Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles and may be out for the entire 2025 season, and he has been overall disappointing in Cleveland anyway. They acquired Kenny Pickett during the offseason, but Yates predicts they will target a quarterback at the top of the second round.

His mock draft has the Browns selecting Tyler Shough to potentially compete with Pickett for the starting job. This would be the fourth quarterback off the board, with Jaxson Dart also selected in the first round. Shough has a ton of upside, despite his advanced age and concerning injury history, so pairing him with Carter would theoretically be a successful draft for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.