Terrell Owens, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, expressed his gratitude to his former colleague, Deion Sanders, for the motivation he has provided. Owens, despite being 50 and having concluded his NFL career over a decade ago, is on a fitness challenge, showing his commitment to staying in shape.

In his recent workout videos, Owens dons an Alabama sweatshirt and engages in rigorous exercises, including side shuffles and backpedals. In a heartfelt acknowledgment, Owens thanked Sanders for being a driving force behind his fitness journey.

"Hey, appreciate the motivation Prime. You already know, eh! We here to motivate, we here to inspire, we here to get back, however, that may be. We doin' it. I appreciate your words of encouragement, appreciate what you're doing. Let's get it.

"Prime, I see you out there, you runnin'; you ain't running like you want to run but you're doing what you need to do."

Deion Sanders' influence extends beyond the field. Whether coaching players or offering encouragement in personal pursuits, Prime has a knack for uplifting spirits and instilling a sense of drive.

Terrell Owens visited Coach Prime at Colorado

At the start of the 2023 season, Terrell Owens made a special appearance at the Colorado Buffaloes' camp. This added to the star-studded aura that Coach Prime has brought to the college football scene in Boulder.

Owens, who promised Sanders that he’ll visit him at Jackson State, wasn’t able to fulfill his commitment. However, he more than made up for it and landed in Boulder for the whole week, filling in as assistant coach.

While Owens didn't get hands-on initially like his playing days, he observed the CU players' work from a golf cart.

The presence of both Owens and Sanders provides a wealth of experience for Colorado's receiver room, benefiting players seeking insights into one-on-one battles.

