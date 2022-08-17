Terrell Owens did not hold back in his response to Deion Sanders' criticism of Pro Football Hall of Fame

Is the NFL Hall of Fame for everybody? Deion Sanders and Terrell Owens seem to think so.

Following a questionable class of Hall of Fame entries this year, legendary defensive back Deion Sanders voiced his thoughts. He spoke at length to Well Off Media about how the HoF is becoming a free-for-all and now contains unworthy candidates. He said that many other members think the same way as him.

Sanders went on to say that only game-changers should be in HoF, rather than anybody who has had a good career.

"The Hall of Fame ain't the Hall of Fame no more."



"A lot of Hall of Famers think the same thing."

As it turns out, Sanders was right about other HoFers feeling the same. Another recent member recently gave his thoughts. Wide receiver Terrell Owens tweeted that he feels the same way as Deion Sanders. He pointed out how many Hall of Fame members wouldn't look him in the eye last weekend. Owens Tweeted:

"Facts!! I feel the SAME WAY. And half of them couldn’t even look at me or speak to me when I was there last weekend. I made it a point to let #DanDouts know how and what I felt about him and negative comments about me when I was nominated and didn’t make it 2016 & 2017."

Terrell Owens and Deion Sanders are both Hall of Famers

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

Both players have been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame within the last 15 years. Sanders was inducted in 2011, six years after retiring in 2006.

He was selected in the first-round of the 1989 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons and played all the way until 2005. During his career, Sanders made eight Pro Bowl selections and eight All-Pro selections. He won two Super Bowls and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 1994.

Terrell Owens was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He played in the NFL between 1996-2012. He was a five-time First-Team All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, and led the league in receiving touchdowns three times.

Both of these Hall of Famers have the resumes to say what they want, but at the end of the day, it's unlikely to lead to substantial changes.

