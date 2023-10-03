WATCH: Boulder gets a taste of NFL greatness as Hall of Famers Warren Sapp and Terrell Owens bust a move during Deion Sanders' USC encounter

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has made Boulder the center of college football with the team's results on the gridiron and the entertainment capital of college sports.

Every game day at Folsom Field has been turned into an event that looks more like the Grammys red carpet than a football game and it's all down to Coach Prime.

Before the clash with the USC Trojans, Deion Sanders predicted that the game would be star-studded and he wasn't wrong.

“It’s going to be good," he said. "But I like that for you all, I like that some of these guys are parking their big jets on the nearest airport, and you’re going to see us. Shoot, I think half the NBA is going to be here.”

Many stars came out, including former NFL players, Hall of Famers, Warren Sapp and Terrell Owens who led the surf dance before the game began.

Warren Sapp was in the 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame class and was a Super Bowl XXXVII champion. Owens on the other hand was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Celebrities fighting for the Deion Sanders spotlight

Deion Sanders has always been famous since his playing days as a two-sport star and his Prime Time days. But he has made a comeback into the national spotlight in a way that was totally unexpected.

Since he got the FBS stage in Colorado, the celebrities have been clamoring for his attention and just a piece of the spotlight that he commands.

During the Boston Media Days, basketball star Jaylen Brown was the latest notable personality to invite Deion Sanders to one of his games.

"What he (Sanders) is doing out there is fantastic, I invited him to a Celtics game, so maybe when his season is over, he will come to a game or something like that, but what he is doing with that program right now is amazing," he said.

Earlier this week, in an interview with the New York Times, former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger made bold claims about Coach Prime's political abilities as well.

"We need a leader who has the energy to bring people together, who sells that idea, and who is convincing enough to bring people together because they want to work together. I mean, what it needs is someone in politics like Deion Sanders," Schwarzenegger said.

"It needs someone who comes in and doesn't talk about the details," he added. "Just talk about the big picture: We got to go and be No. 1 as a country, and this is what we need to do, and we need to have everyone come together."

It seems as if it does not matter whether it's as a player or coach, Deion Sanders will always be Prime Time.