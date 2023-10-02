“I invited him to a Celtics game”: Jaylen Brown reflects on budding relationship with Deion Sanders and appearance at Colorado games

As he prepares for the coming season, Jaylen Brown has shown his love for college football. During the offseason, he was present at Colorado Buffaloes games, while he was in attendance in Sunday's game vs. the University of South Carolina. He wasn't the only Boston Celtics player who was in attendance, though, as his teammate Derrick White also watched the game.

Jaylen Brown is friends with Colorado's coach Deion Sanders and talked about their relationship, making a revelation as well.

Brown told reporters during Boston's Media Day:

"What he is doing out there is fantastic, I invited him to a Celtics game, so maybe when his season is over, he will come to a game or something like that, but what he is doing with that program right now is amazing."

Deion Sanders has recently got a lot of praise for Colorado's performances this season. The Buffaloes ended last season with just one win in 12 league games. However, they have won three of their first five games this year. USC remains undefeated with a 5-0 record.

Sanders spoke to the media after the defeat to USC:

"If you can’t see what’s coming with CU football, you’ve lost your mind. You’re just a flat-out hater. If you can’t see what’s going on, and what’s going to transpire over the next couple of months, there’s something wrong with you."

Sanders has created a great Colorado team that has attracted a lot of celebrities from the sports world to their home games, including Jaylen Brown and Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics aim at nothing but the title after Jrue Holiday trade

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are in a win-now mode and aim at nothing but the championship after trading for Jrue Holiday on Sunday.

Holiday moved to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the Damian Lillard/Milwaukee Bucks trade. Portland sent him to Boston on Sunday for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and two first-round picks (2024 and 2029).

Jaylen Brown talked about his new teammate during the Media Day on Monday:

"Jrue [Holiday] is fantastic. He plays with a certain force that you can just feel. As a competitor, he's just an assassin."

Jrue Holiday is coming off a season with averages of 19.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, and 7.4 apg, on 38.4 percent from three, helping the Bucks finish with the best record in the regular season (58-24).

The Celtics have their own Big Four in Brown, Holiday, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis. If Porzingis stays healthy, they have a great opportunity to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

With Al Horford and Derrick White also having a key role in the squad, the Celtics will need some more bench depth, however, their Big Four is their best chance at the title.

For his part, Jaylen Brown had a great offseason after signing a supermax deal with Boston for five years and a total of $304 million (the richest deal in league history).