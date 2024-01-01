“HAPPY NEW YEAR”: Graham Mertz’s GF Alexis Loomans wishes fans via love-filled snap on IG

Graham Mertz’s girlfriend, Alexis Loomans, wished the fans a happy new year on Instagram. The model did so through a love-filled snap with her quarterback boyfriend. In the photo, the Florida Gators QB can be seen kissing her as she smiles in a black dress.

Here is the love-filled New Year wish for the fans from Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz's girlfriend, Alexis Loomans.

“Happy New Year,” Loomans wrote in her Instagram story.

Credit: Alexis Loomans, IG

Loomans has been with Mertz since his days of playing football for the Wisconsin Badgers. Last month, she shared an uplifting message for Mertz on the occasion of his birthday.

In the message, she affirmed her affection for the quarterback by saying that her love for him would last forever. The couple celebrated their first anniversary back in November, and at that time, Loomans called Mertz her best friend in an Instagram post.

The QB has also reciprocated the love on several occasions, sharing snaps from their time together and romantic date nights with his lady love.

Who is Graham Mertz's girlfriend, Alexis Loomans?

Loomans was a student at the University of Wisconsin when she met Mertz. She studied political science at the school and had an interest in modeling. She won the Miss Wisconsin Teen title half a decade ago, even before going to the university to study.

The beauty pageants kept on rolling in as Loomans went on to clinch the Miss Wisconsin title in 2023. That gave her the ticket to enter the Miss USA title, which she entered the same year. The 21-year-old finished the contest as the second runner-up.

Loomans enjoys a good following on social media, boasting more than 40,600 followers on Instagram.

