"Has Science gone too far?": Taylor Swift donning Pac-12 champ's Washington merch in photoshopped image has CFB fans rolling 

It seems that the most talked about person in all of football in the build-up to the Super Bowl is Taylor Swift.

Taylor is likely to be at the game in Las Vegas on Sunday night, as her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers for the biggest prize in the sport.

While her boyfriend prepares to win his third Super Bowl, Taylor has already picked up some awards this week. On Sunday night, Swift won two Grammys, including one for best album.

Swift then announced her new album, which will be released soon. This set the Internet alight, with many people posting about it. This included college football programs.

The Washington Huskies posted a picture of Swift wearing a Huskies cap, with the caption:

“ Congrats on the new album @taylorswift13"

But, how did the college football world react to this post?

The general takeaway from the reactions of the college football world is that they believe that this photo is AI-generated.

There are two reasons for this. Firstly, there has been a rise in AI-generated imagery and deepfakes of Taylor Swift. This trend is so concerning that even the US president has commented on the issue.

The second reason why college football fans think this is a computer-generated image is the general bizarreness behind it. College football fans seem to find it strange that a college football program is praising a woman, who has little to no connection to their school but has been seen wearing a hat relating to their PAC 12 championship this season.

But, if this image is genuine, there may be a reason behind Swift wearing a Huskies hat.

The Huskies 2023 Season

The 2023 Washington Huskies were one of the best teams in all of college football.

The pairing of head coach Kalen DeBoer and star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led the Huskies to an undefeated regular season and a PAC 12 championship, earning them a spot in the College Football Playoffs against the Texas Longhorns.

During this game, Penix was incredibly strong, throwing for over 400 yards in the Huskies’ victory over the Longhorns. This set up a national championship game against the Michigan Wolverines, who were not liked compared to the Huskies.

Washington lost this game, but their strong performances all season long will be remembered by many college football fans and maybe even Taylor Swift.

