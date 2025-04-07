“Haven’t had any success since Eli Manning left”: Chad Johnson’s blunt reality check to Giants amid reports of NY passing on Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders continues to be in the limelight with just 17 days left for the 2025 NFL draft. There's lots of speculation regarding where Deion Sanders' quarterback son will end up, but if recent reports are to be believed, the New York Giants aren't one of them, and former NFL WR Chad Johnson isn't pleased with it.
Johnson gave blunt advice to the Giants on Monday’s episode of "NightCap." He and NFL legend Shannon Sharpe discussed the Giants possibly passing on Shedeur Sanders in the upcoming NFL draft.
“The Giants need a quarterback. You haven't had any success since Eli Manning left. [02:39]
Eli Manning left the Giants in 2019, and the New York franchise has been struggling ever since. If the recent reports hold weight, the Giants are keen on skipping Shedeur at the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. They already signed veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The Giants might pick linebacker Abdul Carter instead if Cam Ward goes to the Titans at No. 1.
Also read: "Don’t think he’s ready to help fix a truly bad team" - Analyst drops his verdict on Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders sends message to NFL
Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes, made a strong message for NFL teams. After having a great 2024 college football season playing under his father and coach, he is ready to play in the NFL.
While talking to reporters Monday, Shedeur was asked about his mindset if he sees himself on an NFL team in a rebuild face.
“I don’t think Jackson State or Colorado had a winning history before I got there," the Colorado QB said. "So, it’s just another day office and another year at offense for me ... It’s the same thing over and over. So that’s what I enjoy about life because I understand how to approach different situations and what to do different.
So I’m just thankful for the opportunity. Whoever draft me, whatever pick, it truly don’t matter to me because I know it myself, who I am and what I bring to the table. Whoever sees the value in that will be lucky to get me.” Just like that, 32 teams were put on notice.”
It'll be interesting to see where the 2025 NFL draft takes Shedeur and what his rookie season will be like.
Also read: "It's an easy fix" - Daniel Jeremiah delivers his verdict on concerns about Shedeur Sanders patting the ball
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.