Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be among the top quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL draft. With Cam Ward likely being selected with the first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, it presents the question of which NFL team will select Sanders.

NFL analyst Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, who is also a draft expert, shared his mock draft on Monday morning. Baumgardner believes the Pittsburgh Steelers will draft Sanders with the 21st overall selection.

Baumgardner feels Sanders needs a talented offense surrounding him to truly succeed.

"Even if Pittsburgh signs Aaron Rodgers, and even if Rodgers has some gas left in the tank we simply haven’t seen over the past three years, the Steelers have to devise a long-term plan for the most important position on the field. I cannot get there on Sanders as a top-10 pick, and I don’t think he’s ready to help fix a truly bad team. He’ll be a much better fit if he lands somewhere that can give him a supporting cast." Baumgardner said, via the NY Times

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be the lone team still interested in signing 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to Baumgardner, even if the Steelers sign Rodgers ahead of the NFL draft, drafting a quarterback early on is still possible.

NFL insider Adam Schefter believes Shedeur Sanders is the only QB Steelers would draft in first round

The Pittsburgh Steelers expressed interest in drafting the best player in the first round. They have done their due diligence in research to find the best player for the team.

Last week, ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter said on his podcast he believes Shedeur Sanders is the only quarterback the Steelers would trade up for. He said that if the New York Giants don't select Sanders, Pittsburgh would be the next best option.

“I was of the mind that Pittsburgh was not taking a quarterback in Round 1," Schefter said. "I think the only quarterback that they would consider, me reading between the lines, would be Shedeur. But I can’t imagine he’s gonna slide to 21. Would Pittsburgh be willing to trade up to a certain point to go get Shedeur Sanders, if he gets past those other spots?

If the Browns don’t take Shedeur Sanders at two, and if the Giants don’t take Shedeur Sanders at three, and that is the feel that I’m getting recently, where is Shedeur Sanders going. I think the two spots that you look at today, three weeks out, and this is a fluid process, and it changes, but today, I’m looking at the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 and the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21, who never, ever would’ve thought Shedeur would ever slide to them. And he probably still won’t, but there was a time where we said Aaron Rodgers won’t slide to 23, he was gonna go number one, and he wound up sliding on draft day, all the way to number 23."

For now, fans must wait nearly three weeks to see how the first round pans out.

