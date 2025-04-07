"It's an easy fix" - Daniel Jeremiah delivers his verdict on concerns about Shedeur Sanders patting the ball

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah dismissed concerns about quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders' habit of patting the football. He called it an "easy fix" during the Monday episode of Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show.

The debate started after Colorado's pro day on Friday when Jets safety Andre Cisco tweeted:

"Boy better stop patting that ball, we breakin onnat earlyyyy."

This sparked a heated exchange between NFL players on social media.

Jeremiah said,

"If you're a patter of the football, and you have a slower delivery and you lack arm strength, then you have a problem. But you can go back and watch John Elway who, you know, he will pat the ball, but his delivery was so quick, and his arm was so dynamic. It doesn't matter."

Jeremiah acknowledged that Sanders doesn't possess exceptional arm strength but believes it's sufficient.

The analyst stressed that mechanical adjustments like this aren't complicated:

"That's something that really is pretty easily coachable. If that is an issue for someone, if they feel like it's an issue, it's an easy fix," Jeremiah said.

Top quarterbacks have succeeded despite similar Shedeur Sanders mechanics

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

On Monday's episode of Pro Football Talk, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms said that patting won't be an issue. The show displayed footage of legendary quarterbacks who patted the ball, including Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Patrick Mahomes.

Simms emphasized that throwing motion and eye placement are more critical than patting. He noted that Elway used this motion even during "The Drive," one of the most famous series in NFL history.

Giants receiver Darius Slayton quickly defended Shedeur Sanders on X.

"I promise he can pat the ball and be just fine," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons joined the debate on Cisco's side, arguing that a pat "can be difference between a sack or a throw away/completion." When Slayton mentioned Brady's success despite similar habits, Parsons shifted the argument:

"Comparing the greatest quarterback ever to Sanders is why I'll never entertain a football conversation with you!" Parsons wrote.

Slayton later posted video evidence showing several quarterbacks, including Tom Brady, using similar mechanics.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

