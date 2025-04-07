Daniel Jeremiah claims Titans are "zeroed in on Cam Ward" after canceling private workout with Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward were seemingly tied at the top of the draft order for much of the offseason. However, as time continued to pass, Sanders' draft stock saw a dip. However, not many were ready to shut the door completely. That appears to be changing.
Speaking on Monday's edition of "Up and Adams," draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah claimed that the Titans' canceling a pre-draft workout with Sanders indicates that they're locked on Cam Ward. The cancellation was one final act of generosity in his eyes, as they didn't want to "waste" Sanders' time.
“I just think they're locked in," he said (0:17). "I think once they kind of zeroed in on Cam Ward, then I think they're out of the generosity of just saying, ‘Hey, we're done. We're down this road. We've already seen Cam. We've visited with Cam. We're at the pro day.'"
"'We went to your pro day out of respect for the career that you've had and also to see Travis," he added. "We're locked in on our decision. So, let's not waste any of your time as you try and prepare.' I think what some people don't realize is on some of these visits, teams will give, I know one team gave a quarterback in this year's draft like a 60-page playbook."
Of course, the Titans also might have missed a golden opportunity to give themselves a leg up on the future competitor. On the other hand, they also might have dodged a bullet.
Exploring ramifications of Titans canceling on Shedeur Sanders for Cam Ward
The pros of the Titans moving on from Shedeur Sanders mean they can turn their attention to getting Cam Ward up to speed and building out the rest of the offense around him.
By letting the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sanders know of their intentions earlier, they also avoid the risk of leading him on. If they had kept it up much longer, Sanders might have used that as motivation to work extra hard in a future matchup against the Titans.
Of course, had the Titans pushed Sanders harder and given him busywork, Sanders could have essentially been bogged down.
They took the honorable route, which most would agree is applaudable. Will the decision to go with Cam Ward come back to bite the Titans in the end?
