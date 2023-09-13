"He ain’t got to prove nothing to nobody" - Stephen A. Smith explains Coach Prime’s sheer dominance and recruiting success in CFB world

Stephen A. Smith continued giving Colorado head coach Deion Sanders his props, specifically for how he's coached the Buffs so far this season.

In the latest episode of his namesake show on YouTube, the fiery sports personality mentioned how Coach Prime's performance so far meant that he has nothing to prove anymore. This vote of trust comes after the fact that Colorado remained undefeated through its first two games, including a massive upset over TCU in the season opener.

Here's what Stephen A. Smith had to say:

"He ain't got to prove nothing to nobody. You're actually hiring prime. Right? That's not how it normally works. Like some dude who worked up from a GA and a quality control guy, he can't go act like prime and coach. Right? Because they gonna be ready to get him out of there."

Coach Prime's boys have shocked the entire college football world this season. First up, they beat last year's championship runners-up TCU, 45-42, by staying in their grill for the entire game. Then, they blasted the Nebraska Cornhuskers 36-14, on their home turf in a rivalry game that had its fair share of on and off-the-field tension.

Colorado's performance this year is a downright surprise, given where the program was a year ago. They went a terrible 1-11 last season before Sanders came in with a bunch of his old Jackson State players in tow. If the Buffs can keep their momentum, 2023 could feature one of the biggest single-season turnarounds in college football history. But of course, it's still way too early to tell.

Does Coach Prime make Colorado a championship contender?

The Buffs are currently undefeated, and college football analysts are gaining enough confidence in Coach Prime and his boys.

As per a report by Clutch Points, Deion Sanders' Buffaloes are a legitimate threat to both Oregon and the mighty USC Trojans in the Pac-12. They cite the team's offensive and defensive talent, as well as their tendency to make game-changing plays late in the game when it matters.

Two of the biggest names making waves for the Buffs is Sanders' own son Shedeur, who is making his case for a Heisman alongside teammate Travis Hunter. Things are really going well for Colorado this season, and it's not something new to Deion Sanders, as he had already turned around another struggling program in Jackson State before turning his attention to Colorado.

Is Stephen A. Smith on the money with his assessment of Coach Prime early in the season? Sound off in the comments section.