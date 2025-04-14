"He was the first tiger I met": Bryce Underwood shocked by Kyren Lacy's demise, recalls past interaction with LSU star

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood was shocked by draft prospect Kyren Lacy's death. The wide receiver began his collegiate journey with Louisiana in 2020. After two seasons, he played in three campaigns for the LSU Tigers before declaring for this year's draft.

Bryce Underwood shared a tweet about Lacy's death. The Michigan quarterback expressed sorrow and grief on the loss of someone whom he had a lot of respect and appreciation for.

"You hurt the world w this 2, he was the first tiger I met, and it was nothing but love and respect since that day." Underwood wrote.

"Nothing but positive intentions whoever he interacted with, the easiest person to interact with. Love You 2. You have so many people thats going to live through you."

Harris County authorities reported that they received a call about the wide receiver having a verbal dispute at home on Saturday night. Lacy then allegedly discharged a gunshot into the ground. When they arrived on the scene, he had already left home in a vehicle.

Later, they found that Kyren Lacy had crashed his vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the spot by emergency authorities. Officers allegedly found him already dead with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Kyren Lacy was undergoing a criminal trial. Last December, he was accused of killing an elderly man in a car accident. The wide receiver allegedly fled the scene, leaving the 78-year-old without any help. Lacy even failed to contact authorities about the accident but later turned himself in on Jan. 12.

He was released from jail on a $151,000 bail but was scheduled to face a grand jury for several criminal charges on Monday. Lacy's attorney, Matthew Ory, released a statement about Lucy's death (via ESPN).

"It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic passing of Kyren Lacy. First and Foremost, we ask that the public and the media give his family the space and time they need to grieve this unimaginable loss in peace."

LSU Tigers release statement on Kyren Lacy's death

The LSU Tigers released a statement after the death of their wide receiver. They expressed their sorrow at his death while extending their support to Lacy's friends and family.

"We're saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU football student athlete Kyren Lacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."

Last season, Lacy played all 12 games for the Tigers. He helped them to a 9-4 campaign, recording 866 yards and nine TDs receiving.

