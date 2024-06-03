"He forgot your name lil bro" "Freaking cringe": Fans react to Clemson HC Dabo Swinney's moment with four-star OL Brayden Jacobs

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney hit the roof on social media for his awkward interaction with four-star offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs. The video posted on Saturday shows Swinney chatting with Jacobs, who committed to Clemson in January, during his official visit to the school.

In the clip, Swinney awkwardly slides into the frame holding a football, calling Jacobs a “10-star prospect.”

At one point, it even seemed like Swinney forgot the player’s name, adding to the awkwardness.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans had a field day with the moment, flooding social media with reactions.

“He forgot your name lil bro," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Trending

“Freaking cringe,” another posted.

Expand Tweet

"Definitley forgot his name… then tried to save it with the cheesiest line ever '10 star in my book'… such a loser it’s unreal," one more wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another set of fans aimed at Swinney for his vague attempt to handle the situation.

"Dabo slippin on the sidelines and with recruit names. Clemson officially done," one fan joked.

"“You’re a 5 star? Should be a 10 star!” - poorly executed save after forgetting the kids name," another fan tweeted.

"He forced this kid to do this at gunpoint. Somebody lock this man up!" another enthusiast wrote.

Another CFB enthusiast compared Swinney to LSU's Brian Kelly:

"This is awkward….luckily not as awkward as Brian Kelley videos with recruits…..but close."

Also read: Clemson football 2025 recruiting class: Top 3 high school prospects to receive offers from Dabo Swinney's powerhouse

Transfer portal approach remains same for Clemson HC Dabo Swinney

Social media backlash aside, Dabo Swinney’s recruitment of Brayden Jacobs was a success. The son of former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs, he's a top 200 player and a top 15 offensive tackle.

Swinney remains committed to his traditional recruiting approach despite facing criticism for his reluctance to dive into the transfer portal. His strategy has paid off in high school recruiting, securing a top 10 recruiting class for 2024.

"Every player is technically a transfer," Swinney said. "We just signed a whole class of guys transferring from high school. So, we like our guys. We like our starters."

Clemson’s high retention rate further supports Swinney's strategy. Out of 127 players who participated in spring practice, 125 remained on the roster post-portal.

Also read: WATCH: Clemson HC Dabo Swinney gives back to the community with a special visit to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital