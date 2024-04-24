"He grew up in Germany and he’s fast": Joel Klatt names 3 Michigan standouts to mesmerize fans in Wolverines' 2024 spring game

Fox College Football analyst Joel Klatt provided insights from the sideline during the second nationally televised spring game as the Michigan Wolverines returned to the Big House. Sherrone Moore assumed the role of head coach, with former quarterback J.J. McCarthy heading to the NFL draft, while Michigan’s defense aimed to maintain its stellar reputation.

Klatt identified three standout players who impressed him during the game, emphasizing their potential impact in the upcoming season. The players are rarely known and are expected to make strides as the season turns around.

Klatt highlighted Marlin Klein as a potential standout, noting his unique background in soccer and recent transition to football. Klein, originally from Germany, showcased impressive speed during the game, positioning himself as a solid option alongside renowned tight end Colston Loveland.

Klatt said about Klein:

"Marlin Klein is a guy who played a lot of soccer in his youth and is fairly new to football ... He grew up in Germany and he’s fast ... If you could flex out Colston Loveland and a guy that can run 4.4-4.35 in a tight end body like Marlin Klein, that’s dangerous."

Klein's performance included four catches, showcasing his potential as a dynamic offensive weapon.

Next, Klatt emphasized TJ Guy's role in Michigan's defensive lineup, particularly following the departure of key players in the outside linebacker position. Despite being part of a rotational system, Guy's contributions are expected to increase, providing crucial support in critical moments against formidable opponents.

Klatt said:

“TJ Guy in rotation is going to be important...if he’s a guy who can have production, can be on the field in critical moments against big opponents, that’s going to help them be a better defense overall.”

Finally, In the search for a replacement for nickelback Mike Sainristil, Klatt identified Zeke Berry as a promising candidate. Berry's performance during the spring game demonstrated his potential to excel in the nickel role, showcasing agility and playmaking ability.

The Fox analyst said:

“Zeke Berry made a lot of plays on that defense on Saturday and he’s a guy they’ll be looking to to really be productive next year.”

Berry's versatility and impact on the defensive end position him as a vital asset for the Wolverines' upcoming season.

Wolverines' 2024 spring game highlights: Davis Warren and Alex Orji impress

The Wolverines concluded their spring practices with the annual spring game, where Team Maize triumphed over Team Blue with a 17-7 victory.

Before the game, the 2023 Michigan team was honored with the national championship rings, with notable stars like JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum and Kris Jenkins in attendance.

During the game, quarterbacks Davis Warren and Alex Orji showcased their skills, with Warren throwing two touchdown passes, including a remarkable 42-yard connection to sophomore wide receiver Kendrick Bell.

Alex Orji led Team Blue with an opening touchdown drive, highlighted by his 18-yard touchdown run. Despite a strong drive late in the game, Orji faced a setback with a fourth-down touch-sack near the goal line.