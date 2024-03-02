Mike Sainristil scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Michigan CB

Focusing on Mike Sainristil’s performance during the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game proves he’s best at the biggest stage. He helped the Michigan Wolverines complete a perfect season with a team-leading eight tackles and an interception.

With Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan coaching staff helping him find his path, Sainristil will enter the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the top defensive back prospects. But he could play either way due to his experience at Ann Arbor.

Mike Sainristil scouting report

The Haiti-born player’s experience as a wide receiver helped him become a great cornerback. Harbaugh had him on offense after the Wolverines lost Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones to the NFL. Mike Sainristil’s numbers as a wide receiver were not impressive but the concepts of playing the position gave him an edge in disrupting passes without committing violations.

His game has flaws, particularly in tackling in open spaces. He slows down to confirm the ball’s location, giving an advantage to his opponents. However, it’s rare to see him lose, even if he’s a few inches shorter than bigger wideouts.

Sainristil uses his quickness to close gaps with receivers, and he doesn’t struggle to switch from backpedaling to full running. He’s not afraid to mix it up in the box during rushing attacks and can defeat run blocks with fluid movement.

This 2023 First Team All-American member has a nose for what’s happening, leading him to make the right coverages through instincts. As a former wide receiver, he adjusts his coverage after recognizing his opponent’s routes. Guessing the wideout’s routes correctly led to six interceptions and six passes defended in 2023.

Finally, he shows the same effort from the first to the last snap. His intensity never drops, which is infectious to those with him in the secondary. Once he picks the ball, he can take it to the house, as proven by his two defensive touchdowns.

Mike Sainristil landing spots

Sainristil will hear his name called in the second or third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. His exceptional rise as a defensive back makes him too talented of a player to fall in the fourth round. Aside from his coverage skill, the team getting Mike Sainristil could throw off the opposing defense’s strategy by having him occasionally line up as a wide receiver.

Therefore, here are the three teams that will benefit the most from his capabilities.

#1 – Washington Commanders

Frankly, the Commanders must fill several roster holes, especially on defense. They need immediate help at cornerback after giving up a league-worst 262.2 passing yards per game last season. Worst yet, losing Kendall Fuller will be a big blow to Washington. They could use one of their three picks on Day 2 for Mike Sainristil.

#2 – Detroit Lions

The Lions’ gamble on hometown hero Aidan Hutchinson paid off. Two years later, taking a shot at another Michigan star in Mike Sainristil makes sense, especially after ranking 27th in passing yards allowed per game (247.4). Drafting him could fill one of the spots pending free agents Emmanuel Moseley, Kindle Vildor, Khalil Dorsey, and Jerry Jacobs could leave behind.

#3 – New York Giants

Imagine the wide receivers New York’s NFC team face in six of their 17 regular season games. They will be disadvantaged if they can’t stop CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Brandin Cooks. Mike Sainristil is a worthy pick if they can’t re-sign Adoree Jackson or Darnay Holmes.