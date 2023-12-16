"He'll be the head coach of the LA Chargers" - Chris 'The Bear' Fallica predicts Jim Harbaugh will move on to the NFL if Michigan wins the Natty

As the college football season climaxes, anticipation surrounding Michigan's potential national championship win has sparked discussions about head coach Jim Harbaugh's future.

In a recent appearance on 'TheHerd with Colin Cowherd' on Fox Sports Radio, Chris 'The Bear' Fallica shared his prediction. Fallica believes that if Michigan secures the national title, Harbaugh will make a return to the NFL as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I would think he'll be the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers next year. I think if you look at all of the situations out there...... This is a spot for him, I think, where he can land, you get a great situation."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Via: Herd w/Colin Cowherd

Chris Fallica's foresight centers on a scenario where Michigan triumphs over formidable opponents, including a victory against Alabama and a subsequent title win against Washington or Texas.

In this circumstance, Fallica opines that Harbaugh's next coaching destination could be the Los Angeles Chargers. He cited Harbaugh's past connections to Southern California, including coaching stints with the San Diego Toreros and the NFL's San Francisco 49ers. Fallica sees the Chargers as an ideal fit for the accomplished coach.

"I think the ultimate landing spot for Harbaugh will be the Chargers."

According to Fallica, the Chargers present an enticing package for Jim Harbaugh. He highlights the allure of a state-of-the-art stadium and the prospect of working with players such as Austin Ekeler and Justin Herbert, and the formidable Bosa brothers, Nick and Joey.

"With the great stadium, you get Austin X, you get Justin Herbert, you get Nick Bosa, like Joey Bosa. Like, there are, there is a lot to work with, with the Chargers. But I think the writing's on the wall. I think we all know that Brian and Staley's days are going to be numbered with that team off of the disappointing season that they've had."

This, coupled with what Fallica perceives as an inevitable departure for current Chargers coach Brandon Staley, creates a scenario where the stars align for Harbaugh's NFL return.

Assessing the coaching landscape and potential landing spots for Jim Harbaugh

Fallica delves into the current situation with the Chargers, suggesting that the writing may be on the wall for the team's current head coach, Brandon Staley.

Despite high expectations, Staley's tenure has been met with disappointment, prompting speculation about his future with the team. Fallica asserts that Jim Harbaugh, with his proven track record and coaching acumen, could step into the role seamlessly and revitalize the Chargers.

Contrary to rumors linking Jim Harbaugh with a return to the Chicago Bears, Fallica dismisses the possibility. He cites the uncertainty of the relationship between Harbaugh and Kevin Warren, the former Big Ten commissioner now associated with the Bears' front office.

"I know people say the Bears, because of having that number one pick and having their pick as well. I don't see that as potentially a spot for him. I don't know the relationship........ but I think if you're looking to take over a spot right now, I think the Charger situation is probably a better deal..."

Fallica sees the Chargers' situation as a more favorable option for Harbaugh, given the team's promising assets and potential for success in the competitive NFL landscape.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season