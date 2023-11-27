Did Brandon Staley play football? Exploring Chargers HC's path to NFL

In 2021, Brandon Staley was named head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Since then, Chargers supporters have grown to love him for his boldness and self-confidence.

Since his early days as a quarterback for Perry High School, those traits have always played a significant role in his life. Staley continued his football career at the University of Dayton after finishing his high school career at Perry High.

As a starting quarterback from 2003 to 2004, the 40-year-old HC guided Dayton to a 16-5 record.

In order to play his final season of college alongside his twin brother Jason, Brandon Staley transferred to the Pennsylvania college in 2005. The head coach of the Chargers has frequently stated that his inspiration to become a coach came from teachings he learned at Pennsylvania.

Unlike many college football players, Staley chose not to pursue a playing career in the NFL following graduation. Rather, he immediately entered the world of football coaching.

How did Brandon Staley get into NFL coaching?

Brandon Staley's first coaching staff chance came at Northern Illinois. Prior to accepting an appointment with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2012 to assume the same position, he worked at NIU as a graduate assistant from 2006 to 2008.

In 2017, Staley was hired by the Chicago Bears as their outside linebackers coach, which was his first NFL position.

In 2019, under head coach Vic Fangio, Staley was hired as an outside linebackers coach, this time with the Denver Broncos. The Los Angeles Rams, coached by Sean McVay, then appointed him as their defensive coordinator in 2020.

A year later, Staley was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers after helping the Rams to the best defensive record in the league in 2020, with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey on top of their games.

Staley's employment situation is becoming increasingly uncertain at the moment following a 4–7 start to the season. As a head coach, he is just 23–22 and has not yet won a postseason game.

Nonetheless, in his first two seasons, he guided the team to winning records. He managed a 10–7 record and a second-place finish in the AFC West last season.