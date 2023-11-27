Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers lost 20-10 to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. The AFC North outfit improved to a conference-leading 9-3 record while their AFC West counterparts fell to 4-7.

Coming into this season, hopes were high that the Chargers will be back in the playoffs again after last season. They had in Justin Herbert one of the best young quarterbacks and he was surrounded by great options like Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. On defense, they had game changers like Khalil Mack.

Instead, they are now at the bottom of their division and the postseason looks like a pipe dream. It is sure to put Brandon Staley under a lot of pressure. It is especially true given how many Chargers fans are now calling for their head coach to be relieved of his duties.

Fans take their ire out on Brandon Staley as the Chargers lose again to the Ravens

Fans were furious with Brandon Staley and they took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to highlight their frustrations. There was a lot of mirth and gallows humor in the whole affair. Here are some of the best responses on the social media platform.

Chargers could still have some ways to fall

The worrying part of the Chargers, and consequently Brandon Staley, would be their upcoming schedule. They play the hapless New England Patriots next. They should beat them but given how miserable their luck has been, an upset would be very much in keeping with their brand.

After that, they play teams of which all are better placed than them. They have to face the Denver Broncos twice, who have now won five straight games. They also have a game against the Buffalo Bills and anyone who saw Josh Allen play against the Philadelphia Eagles today, despite their loss, will not count them out. They end their schedule with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It is, therefore, quite possible that Brandon Staley could oversee a season that ends with double-digit losses. If that happens, it will almost certainly be the end of the road for him.

If he does get fired, one of the top contenders for the job will be Dan Quinn. The Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator has been phenomenal. He was also the head coach when Matt Ryan had his MVP season and took the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl. His opposite number in Texas, Kellen Moore, is already in-situ with the Chargers. It might be an appointment that can recharge, pardon the pun, this whole franchise.