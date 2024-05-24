"He nasty": Snoop Dogg has unique praise for Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders' rapping skills

Snoop Dogg had high praise for Shedeur Sanders during a recent meet-up in a recording room associated with Coach Prime’s talent management firm, SMAC Entertainment. In a video posted on Deion Sanders Jr.'s YouTube channel, "Well Off Media," Snoop Dogg shared his thoughts on Shedeur's rap skills.

Talking to Sanders Jr., Snoop Dogg commented:

"Today we going to see what he got for real. You playing too long. We going to see what you got today. Your little brother came over and got it in, no G. I heard you on Yellow's song, you did your thing."

After hearing this, Bucky replied, "You heard that. Yes sir, I did my little thing." Regarding Shedeur's performance, Snoop Dogg didn't hold back his admiration.

"That day we was liking how you was spitting, okay, and the youngster [Shedeur] went off. Oh yeah, he nasty! A bad boy, he nasty. Yeah boy, he kept it clean too," Snoop remarked. [9:35]

This endorsement from the legendary rapper will surely go a long way if Shedeur Sanders someday decides to realize his potential in the music industry.

Shedeur Sanders featured in BossMan Dlow's video

The quarterback ace for the Colorado Buffaloes has ventured into the entertainment world, collaborating with rapper BossMan Dlow, bringing his flair to a new music video. The teaser, posted by Dlow was full of luxury, with Coach Prime even getting an appearance.

Shedeur featured alongside the rapper, sporting a "Legendary" silver chain, joining Dlow, who rocked a #2 Colorado jersey and a flashy silver chain.

"Best of the best. Legendary. Wrist up," Sanders said.

Fans were left buzzing after the video was out, featuring high-end items like a private jet and a grey Lamborghini with "PRIME" engraved on the windscreen. The teaser, with its catchy background track, had already captivated audiences.

This isn't Shedeur Sanders' first foray into rapping; his debut track, "Perfect Timing," has been well-received by fans. The quarterback's commitment to luxury has always been evident and his musical endeavors reflect the opulent lifestyle.

